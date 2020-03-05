amitabh-bachchan-shares-a-lovely-throwback-picture-of-wife-jaya-bachchan

- House
From his presence on the massive display to the small display, his blogs to his witty captions for social media posts, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan by no means fails to amaze his followers and followers. Together with his newest social media publish, the actor has impressed his followers but once more.
Amitabh Bachchan has shared a throwback image of Jaya Bachchan, the place she is seen posing as Swami Vivekananda. This image is seemingly from the veteran actress’ Bengali movie Dagtar Babu whose capturing was left incomplete.
On the work entrance, Amitabh has some massive releases lined up this 12 months. He will probably be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra and some extra movies like Chehre and Jhund. Hold watching this house for extra on Bollywood.
