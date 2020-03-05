allison-holker-talks-baby-zaia’s-big-milestone-&-the-secret-to-her-happy-marriage-with-twitch

Listening to Allison Holker speak about husband Stephen “tWitch” Boss will make you shout, “couple objectives.”

We all know we definitely felt that method throughout our current unique chat with The Humorous Dance Present choose. (For these questioning, The Humorous Dance Present premieres Wednesday, Mar. 11 at 10:30 p.m. on E!)

“He is precisely who you see on TV in actual life. He isn’t placing on a pretend character, he isn’t doing or saying something if he is aware of he is gonna get amusing,” Holker gushed about her companion in life. “He is 100 p.c probably the most mild, nicest, most beneficiant human that I’ve ever met in my total life, by means of and thru.”

As E! readers absolutely know, the skilled dancers fell in love whereas starring on season seven of So You Assume You Can Dance. The all-stars wed at Nigel Lythgoe‘s Villa San-Juliette Vineyard in Paso Robles, California in December 2013.

And, after nearly seven years of marriage and youngsters collectively, it seems the duo is as in love as ever.

“He is simply 100% simply so conscious of individuals and their environment and desires them to shine and be comfortable,” the brand new E! character continued about Boss’ form spirit. “And that is a real high quality you could’t educate individuals.”