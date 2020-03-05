alicia-keys-to-do-intimate-concerts-in-support-of-new-memoir

WENN/Instar

‘Extra Myself: A Journey’, which shall be hitting the cabinets on March 31, has been described because the ‘Lady on Hearth’ hitmaker’s ‘journey from childhood to now.’

Alicia Keys is planning to advertise her new ebook with a collection of intimate storyteller gigs.

The “Lady on Hearth” star will share tales from her life and carry out choose songs at 4 exhibits in New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Georgia and Chicago, Illinois starting on 31 March – the discharge day for “Extra Myself: A Journey”.

Tickets for the exhibits are actually on sale and embrace a replica of the memoir, described as “Alicia’s journey from childhood to now” and “a riveting account and a clarion name to readers to outline themselves in a world that hardly ever encourages a real and distinctive id.”