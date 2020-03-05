abraham,-miedema-win-at-london-football-awards

Tammy Abraham landed an unprecedented double on the award ceremony in London

Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham and Arsenal Girls’s Vivianne Miedema scooped the highest prizes on the London Soccer Awards on Thursday.

Abraham landed a prestigious double after being named Premier League and Younger Participant of the Yr.

The 22-year-old England worldwide, who has scored 15 objectives for the membership up to now this season, beat off competitors from Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and final yr’s winner Heung-Min Son to say the primary prize, whereas he edged out team-mate, Mason Mount, to raise the junior award.

Vivianne Miedema was high scorer within the WSL final season and is presently joint-top of the present charts

Arsenal Girls’s Miedema received the Girls’s Participant of the Yr title for the second-successive yr, after spearheading her membership aspect to the Girls’s Tremendous League title and main the Netherlands to the 2019 Girls’s World Cup ultimate.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank took the supervisor’s prize in a subject which additionally included Frank Lampard and Roy Hodgson.

Ollie Watkins has scored 22 objectives for Brentford in 37 appearances this season

Watford’s Ben Foster was named Goalkeeper of the Yr and Brentford received once more as Ollie Watkins took dwelling the EFL Participant of the Yr award.

There was particular recognition too for QPR’s director of soccer Les Ferdinand, who was honoured for his excellent contribution to soccer in London.

Les Ferdinand is presently director of soccer at Championship membership QPR

The previous England frontman, who had spells with QPR, Brentford, Tottenham, West Ham, Studying and Watford throughout his taking part in profession and has labored at Spurs and Rangers since his retirement, joins earlier winners Glenn Hoddle, Ian Wright, Frank Lampard, John Terry and Arsene Wenger on the roll of honour.