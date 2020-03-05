a-23-year-old-gambler-was-charged-with-threatening-julian-edelman-and-rob-gronkowski

A 23-year-old gambler who was charged by a U.S. Legal professional in Florida with threatening athletes, together with Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski, with acts of violence, might withstand 5 years in jail.

Ben “Parlay” Patz used numerous Instagram accounts to ship messages to the Patriots gamers, along with MLB gamers, school athletes, and their households. In accordance with the Motion Community, Patz, a California native who was later a pupil at St. John’s and Columbia, earned greater than $1.1 million in lower than two months in his rise to playing fame.

After Patz wager $10,000 on the Rams to beat New England in Tremendous Bowl LIII, Patz despatched messages to Patriots gamers named in courtroom filings as “J.E.” and “R.G.”

“I’ll rape and murder your entire family,” Patz allegedly wrote to Edelman.

The same message went to Gronkowski: “I will brutally rape and murder your family. … I will enter your home while you sleep and sever your neck open with a dull knife.”

Patz, who despatched 18 messages from his personal Instagram account, is charged with transmitting threats in interstate or overseas commerce and turned himself in Thursday, when he is because of seem in federal courtroom.