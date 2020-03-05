9-things-we-learned-about-the-“love-is-blind”-behind-the-scenes-from-aly-and-andy’s-reddit-amas

After watching Love Is Blind over the previous few weeks, I am obsessive about the behind the scenes of all of it.

Fortunately, Aly and Andy had their very own Reddit AMAs on Wednesday, the place they shared particulars in regards to the expertise – at the least what their NDAs allowed.

These are the juiciest tidbits they shared with followers:

1. Aly mentioned one of many girls did not actually work together a lot with the remaining.

2. Andy was recruited for the present by way of Instagram.

3. Aly confirmed Giannina and Diamond are absolute sweethearts IRL.

4. Andy strongly hinted that Mark is not as good as he is portrayed on the present.

5. Aly confirmed that there was one one that appeared sketchy, however did not identify them.

6. Andy mentioned he believes Jessica was a sufferer of dangerous modifying.

7. Aly hinted that Jessica’s questionable conduct wasn’t all due to modifying.

8. Andy mentioned he went out on a date with LC after the present however they did not hit it off in particular person.

9. Aly mentioned the women had the chance to talk lots with Vanessa, although these conversations did not make it on the present.