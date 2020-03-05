74-year-old-cambridge-woman-dies-after-being-hit-by-pickup-truck,-police-say

The 74-year-old girl who was significantly injured after being struck by a pickup truck on Sunday has died from her accidents, state police mentioned on Wednesday in a information launch.

The Cambridge girl, Juzhen Feng, had been taken to Massachusetts Basic Hospital after the 8:15 a.m. crash on Memorial Drive westbound, close to Ames Road.

The driving force of the 2019 Ford F150, a 48-year-old Medford man, was reportedly not injured and has not been recognized.

“Preliminary investigation has revealed that the pedestrian walked into the travel lane from in between two parked vehicles, directly in front of the pickup,” state police mentioned of their preliminary information launch.

Police mentioned the crash stays underneath investigation.