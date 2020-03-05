50-cent-trashes-nypd-commander-who-supposedly-asked-for-the-police-to-shoot-him-on-sight



supply: BlackAmericaWeb.com

This Wednesday, 50 Cent bragged on social media after the New York Publish reported on the NYPD’s demotion of their commander who as soon as advised cops to shoot 50 Cent. On his Instagram account, 50 Cent laughed when Deputy Inspector Emanuel Gonzalez was demoted from his place.

Reportedly, Gonzalez was initially the commanding officer of Sundown Park’s 72nd Precinct however was later transferred to the NYPD’s Auxiliary Police Part, which is usually regarded as a demotion.

Curtis Jackson, also referred to as 50 Cent, joked on his account that they “bust his a*s down to auxiliary,” which makes him not more than a flash-light and a badge. The NYPD’s web site explains that the auxiliary program is for volunteer officers who survey situations after which report on them for different cops to intervene.

A spokesperson for the New York Police Division claimed, nevertheless, that his demotion had nothing to do with 50 Cent, regardless of what the rapper might imagine. A police division supply stated to The Publish that his transfer to the auxiliary program was a “punishment.”

The division selected to conduct a assessment after telling his cops to shoot the rapper the second they noticed him in June 2018. It was the identical day because the Bronx Smoker, the place cops combat one another over their office feuds.

On the time, 50 Cent wrote on his Instagram a sequence of posts stating that he was taking the threats “very seriously,” and referred to as out Gonzalez particularly. Reportedly, Jackson’s feud with Gonzalez first began over the Brooklyn nightclub, Love and Lust, which is now closed and has a brand new title, Membership Lust NY.

As followers of Curtis Jackson know, he has turn into well-known over time for his social media feedback, lots of that are fairly satirical in nature. Nevertheless, he has come beneath hearth for a few of them, together with when he poked enjoyable at Terry Crews for saying he was a sexual assault survivor.

Moreover, 50 Cent and Snoop Dogg made enjoyable of Oprah earlier this week after she reportedly fell and harm her ankle.



Publish Views:

4





