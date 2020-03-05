50-cent-is-thrilled-as-nypd-commander-threatening-to-shoot-him-is-transferred

Instagram

The ‘In Da Membership’ rapper is celebrating after the New York Police Division Deputy Inspector Emanuel Gonzalez has been sidelined following their dispute.

50 Cent celebrated on Twitter on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 after studying New York Police Division Deputy Inspector Emanuel Gonzalez, who allegedly informed officers to shoot the rapper “on sight,” had been transferred.

Gonzalez hit headlines final 12 months, February 2019 with the alleged feedback, made to his officers on June 7, 2018, after studying the rapper was scheduled to attend a New York Police Division charity boxing match within the Bronx.

An investigation was launched into Gonzalez, who labored on the 72nd Precinct in Sundown Park, and it was revealed earlier this month that he has now been moved to the NYPD’s Auxiliary Police Part, the place officers “observe and report situations requiring the providers of the common police” – a switch extensively thought-about a demotion.

The “In Da Membership” star, who claimed he feared for his life following Gonzalez’s risk, took to Twitter to have fun the information, writing, “Bear in mind this man Commanding officer Gonzalez from the 72 percinct (sic), They bust his a** all the way down to auxiliary no extra Strap only a flash mild and badge. LOL.”

Whereas a supply informed the New York Publish’s gossip column that the switch was a “punishment” for Gonzalez, a spokesperson for the NYPD insisted the transfer had nothing to do with the 50 Cent scandal.

“It’s inaccurate to say the inspector was transferred on account of any points stemming from the 50 Cent allegations,” the spokesperson stated.