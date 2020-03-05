49ers-running-back-jeff-wilson-jr.-called-tom-brady-rumors-‘ludicrous’

The Celtics defeated the Cavaliers on Wednesday, 112-106. Jayson Tatum led Boston with 32 factors.

Tonight, the Bruins are in Florida to play the Panthers at 7 p.m.

Fellow 49ers are standing by Jimmy Garoppolo: Because the Tom Brady free company rumors proceed to unfold in seemingly each route, one of many latest theories has gained sufficient traction to the purpose that precise NFL gamers are commenting on it.

The concept that Brady, who will flip 43 in August, may probably signal with the 49ers would’ve appeared ridiculous a couple of weeks in the past when Jimmy Garoppolo had San Francisco within the Tremendous Bowl (and continues to be seen with skepticism by The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin). But the chance has garnered sufficient precise dialogue that even NBC Sports activities Boston’s Tom Curran just lately listed the 49ers as one in every of Brady’s potential touchdown spots.

As for precise 49ers gamers, they appear lower than enthused on the prospect of ditching Garoppolo. Operating again Jeff Wilson Jr. was requested concerning the Brady rumors by Jose Luis Sanchez III of Sports activities Illustrated.

“It’s ludicrous.” Wilson stated. “He simply took us all the way in which to the Tremendous Bowl, nice season, 14 wins. I imply there’s not loads of quarterbacks that’s even on this league that simply had a season like that. And then you definitely go from that season taking a group all the way in which to the Tremendous Bowl, to talks of being traded.

“He’s a great quarterback, he’s been that way ever since he’s been to San Fran,” Wilson continued. “It’s just unfortunate that he got hurt the year before and then kind of, you know, threw him back in the wilderness a little bit but he came right back in like he never left and took a team all the way to the Super Bowl, so how can you talk about moving him? Or trading him to another team?”

Wilson wasn’t the one 49er to supply his assist for Garoppolo. Tight finish George Kittle posted a photograph on his Instagram with the San Francisco quarterback that he captioned, “Let’s run it back 10!”

As of now, Brady continues to be set to turn out to be a free agent on March 18. He can start talking with different groups on March 16.

Trivia: Jayson Tatum has scored no less than 30 factors in 5 consecutive video games. Who’re the one three Celtics to have longer streaks than that?

(Reply on the backside).

Trace: The universities they went to had been Ohio State, Indiana State, and Kansas.

Brad Stevens referred to as the Celtics’ Wednesday efficiency “one of the more rewarding wins that I’ve been a part of”:

Now that one was rewarding! Our group explains the way it beat all odds and located a approach to win whereas three of our starters had been sidelined. pic.twitter.com/Gpb7hGEjjr — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 5, 2020

The most recent on Chris Sale, although the group is in search of a 3rd opinion:

Chris Sale not anticipated to endure Tommy John surgical procedure at this level, supply tells The Athletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) March 4, 2020

This help from Derek Grant of Flyers is worthy of a number of seems to be:

It is positively price a better look. 🧐 #WNH 🇺🇸: https://t.co/BLw0cSP4Lz @NHLonNBCSports pic.twitter.com/uQQq1xnGC0 — NHL (@NHL) March 5, 2020

On at the present time: In 1966, a little bit recognized assistant to the president of the United Steelworkers of America named Marvin Miller was chosen by Main League Baseball participant representatives to turn out to be the brand new govt director of the Gamers Affiliation.

Then 48, Miller was described by The Pittsburgh Press as a “veteran labor relations expert,” and awaited a proper vote from the gamers to obtain approval to his new function. Miller was elected by a 489-136 margin, formally launching one of many recreation’s most vital figures onto the scene.

Whereas the trouble was extra than simply Miller, he would show instrumental in incremental developments the Gamers Affiliation would make within the ensuing years. His landmark achievements included negotiating the primary collective bargaining agreements in MLB historical past, getting the house owners to comply with arbitration for dispute, and — most significantly — the destruction of the notorious “reserve clause.”

In 2020, Miller can be posthumously inducted within the Baseball Corridor of Fame. Together with Babe Ruth and Jackie Robinson, he was — within the phrases of Purple Barber — “one of the three most important men in baseball history.”

Each day spotlight: French ahead Kylian Mbappe took it 70 yards for a Paris Saint-Germain objective yesterday in a 5-1 win over Lyon.

🏃🏾♂️💨 Mbappe does Mbappe issues. 3-1, @PSG_English #CoupedeFrance pic.twitter.com/uyAqr5Nx0L — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) March 4, 2020

Trivia reply: John Havlicek, Larry Chicken, and Paul Pierce.