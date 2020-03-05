4-new-coronavirus-cases-reported-in-la-county

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Division of Public Well being reported 4 further confirmed instances of coronavirus in Los Angeles County Thursday, elevating the whole variety of instances to 11.

The 4 sufferers had been mentioned to be a part of a gaggle of vacationers not too long ago in Northern Italy. Three different individuals on the identical journey remained underneath quarantine Thursday after it was introduced Tuesday that they’d been uncovered to the virus.

Public Well being has recognized those that might have had shut private contact with the people to evaluate and monitor them for indicators and signs of sickness.

All confirmed instances had been being remoted and shut contacts have been quarantined, Public Well being confirmed.

#PressRelease Public Well being Identifies 4 New Instances of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in LA County.

Whole variety of instances is now 11. These vacationers had been part of the group of vacationers introduced yesterday who had been in Northern Italy. View: https://t.co/LENippe3gI pic.twitter.com/93HaoDe5D3 — LA Public Well being (@lapublichealth) March 5, 2020

On Wednesday, well being officers in Los Angeles County declared a public well being emergency over the novel coronavirus as six new instances, together with a medical skilled screening vacationers at Los Angeles Worldwide Airport, had been confirmed Tuesday evening.

“These actions support our preparedness efforts, including effectively mobilizing needed resources and partnerships, enhancing continuity of operations planning, and seeking and utilizing mutual aid, all in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19,” LACDPH Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer instructed reporters.

The six instances had been confirmed by a neighborhood lab, Ferrer mentioned. One particular person is hospitalized and the opposite 5 are quarantined at their properties.

Governor Gavin Newsom Wednesday declared the State of Emergency “to make additional resources available, formalize emergency actions already underway across multiple state agencies and departments, and help the state prepare for a broader spread of COVID-19,” in keeping with his workplace.

There are not any recognized vital exposures to most of the people, in keeping with Public Well being.