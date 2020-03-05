3-test-positive-for-coronavirus-after-biogen-meeting-in-boston

Three folks have examined constructive for the coronavirus after attending a gathering with Biogen staff in Boston final week, in accordance with the Cambridge-based biotech firm.
In keeping with WCVB, the three are Biogen staff — two dwell within the European Union and the opposite lives outdoors Massachusetts.
Earlier Thursday, the Tennessee Division of Well being stated a person identified with the coronavirus had traveled between Boston’s Logan Airport and Nashville. It’s at present unclear whether or not this man is among the Biogen staff or an unconnected case.
Learn Biogen’s full assertion beneath:
Following a gathering with Biogen staff in Boston final week, quite a few attendees reported various levels of flu-like signs. Some attendees have been confirmed with influenza and three attendees have examined constructive for COVID-19 thus far. Nowadays, these people are doing properly, enhancing and underneath the care of their healthcare suppliers.
Defending our staff and our communities is our precedence. Biogen has been in common contact with the related public well being officers because the time the primary instances of sickness have been reported.
In an abundance of warning, all assembly attendees, with or with out flu-like signs, have been directed to work at home for 2 weeks. We’re frequently speaking with all staff and directed all staff who will not be feeling properly to remain residence and call their healthcare supplier as obligatory.
Moreover, we’re taking precautionary measures to do our half in mitigating the unfold of sickness – together with limiting journey by means of the top of March. We proceed to intently monitor the state of affairs.
