3-test-positive-for-coronavirus-after-biogen-meeting-in-boston

Three folks have examined constructive for the coronavirus after attending a gathering with Biogen staff in Boston final week, in accordance with the Cambridge-based biotech firm.

In keeping with WCVB, the three are Biogen staff — two dwell within the European Union and the opposite lives outdoors Massachusetts.

“At the present time, these individuals are doing well, improving and under the care of their healthcare providers,” the corporate stated in a press release.

“In an abundance of caution, all meeting attendees, with or without flu-like symptoms, have been directed to work from home for two weeks,” it added.

Earlier Thursday, the Tennessee Division of Well being stated a person identified with the coronavirus had traveled between Boston’s Logan Airport and Nashville. It’s at present unclear whether or not this man is among the Biogen staff or an unconnected case.

Learn Biogen’s full assertion beneath: