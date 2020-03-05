3-prospects-who-are-impressing-their-teammates-in-red-sox-camp

With three weeks left till the Pink Sox open the 2020 season in Toronto, MLB.com polled six Pink Sox gamers to find who has impressed within the first half of spring coaching.

Right here’s what teammates mentioned about three prospects:

Jarren Duran, OF

The centerfielder is ranked because the system’s eighth prospect in accordance with MLB Pipeline, and Michael Chavis appreciated what he noticed. Via 15 at-bats, he’s hitting .357 with 5 hits, a triple, a house run and two RBI.

“He’s fun to watch, honestly,” Chavis mentioned. “Watching him run, it’s special. And you’ve seen him develop and grow as a hitter and a player.”

Duran dinger 💪 The #RedSox’s 2018 Seventh-round #MLBDraft pick of @LBDirtbags, Jarren Duran, belts his first homer of #SpringTraining. This is a better take a look at Duran and the remainder of the @RedSox’s prime prospects: https://t.co/MJmopK6HQt pic.twitter.com/SUBisQK6lR — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) February 26, 2020

Bryan Mata, RHP

The righty is the No. four prospect and the highest-ranked pitcher within the system, regardless that he’s solely 19. He’s hurled three scoreless innings by way of two appearances.

“He’s got a great arm. Power arm,” mentioned Christian Vasquez. “If he can control his emotions, he’s going to be good. His stuff is electric. It was fun to catch his first start.”

Tanner Houck, RHP

Boston’s 2017 first-round decide hasn’t allowed a run in his 5 innings this spring.

“He’s somebody who looks like he can last through a game,” Jackie Bradley Jr. mentioned. “He looks like he’s built for a starting role.”

Tanner Houck’s greatest pitch is his Slurve/Slider. He struck out three on the pitch on route to 3 scoreless innings. pic.twitter.com/1iD2c2hxsK — Pink Sox Gifs (@soxgifs) March 1, 2020

