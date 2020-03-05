3-new-cases-of-coronavirus-confirmed-in-santa-clara-county

SANTA CLARA COUNTY (CBS SF) — Well being officers in Santa Clara County on Wednesday afternoon introduced three new confirmed circumstances of coronavirus within the area.

The Public Well being Division for Santa Clara County issued the replace on the division’s Twitter account at 3:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Replace: Three new circumstances of #COVID19 in Santa Clara County. This brings the whole variety of circumstances to 14. Test our web site https://t.co/UWpZtcNTnm for extra data — Wholesome SCC (@HealthySCC) March 4, 2020

One case, an grownup male, is at the moment hospitalized, authorities stated. The publicity particulars for that affected person are at the moment beneath investigation.

The opposite two circumstances, additionally grownup males, are shut contacts of a beforehand current case. These two sufferers have been being stored in isolation at dwelling.

These three circumstances have been the twelfth, thirteenth and fourteenth circumstances of coronavirus to be recognized in Santa Clara County.

The information comes after state well being officers introduced the primary deadly case of coronavirus in California earlier Wednesday. Officals stated the affected person who died was a 71-year-old grownup male from Placerville.

That case and a second affected person have been seemingly uncovered throughout worldwide journey from Feb. 11-21 on a Princess cruise ship that departed from San Francisco to Mexico. The cruise ship — the Grand Princess — is headed again to San Francisco after being recalled by well being officers.

Dr. Sara Cody, Santa Clara County’s prime public well being official, is urging folks over the age of 50 to keep away from giant public gatherings like parades, concert events and sporting occasions the place they could be in shut contact with folks contaminated with the virus.

Individuals over the age of 50 and folks with pre-existing medical circumstances have confirmed particularly weak to the virus, Dr. Cody stated.