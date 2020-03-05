3-members-of-family-test-positive-for-coronavirus-after-ski-trip-to-italy

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Three members of a neighborhood household are underneath quarantine as a result of they could have coronavirus after a ski journey to Italy.

Pam Angel says her husband and considered one of her sons are in self-quarantine, however her different son has underlying well being points and is being handled at Windfall Tarzana Medical Heart.

“He can’t talk without coughing. He feels like he has a pallet of bricks on his chest, he’s not eating,” she mentioned.

They’d gone on a ski journey to Italy, the place they began to really feel sick. Once they returned dwelling, she says they examined constructive at LAX.

Angel says they didn’t understand on the time that there had been an outbreak of coronavirus in Italy.

“It’s been aired that it was over in Asia and in China, but it wasn’t being aired that it was anywhere else,” she mentioned.

The hospital wouldn’t affirm if her son was a affected person or if he has coronavirus. However LA County well being officers confirmed Wednesday three of the six new circumstances of coronavirus had been three vacationers to Italy.