21-year-old-man-shot-multiple-times,-killed-in-south-philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 21-year-old man was shot and killed in South Philadelphia. The taking pictures occurred shortly earlier than 1:30 p.m. Thursday on the 900 block of South 22nd Avenue in South Philly’s Graduate Hospital neighborhood.

Police say the sufferer was shot a number of occasions all through the physique. He was rushed to the hospital, the place he was pronounced useless at 1:48 p.m.

No arrests have been made.

An investigation is ongoing.

For a listing of gun violence assets in Philadelphia, click on right here.