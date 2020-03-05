2-suspects-busted-for-allegedly-selling-pot-to-novato-high-school-students

NOVATO (CBS SF) — Two suspects have been arrested and vegetation from an unlawful pot develop seized in an alleged distribution operation that bought marijuana to college students at a number of faculties together with Novato Excessive, authorities mentioned.

Novato police mentioned 19-year-old Diego Kane-Sorto and 22-year-old Miguel Moises had been being held on a wide range of drug-related prices.

In keeping with investigators, whereas working at an area highschool campus a Novato Police College Useful resource Officer acquired info pertaining to the gross sales of marijuana on campus.

Additional investigation performed by the Novato Response Workforce and the Marin County Main Crimes Process Pressure revealed that two grownup males had conspired to promote marijuana to native highschool college students.

Kane-Sorto, a Petaluma resident, and Moises, of Richmond, had been positively recognized and arrested. Officers subsequently performed searches at residences in Richmond and Petaluma. Because of the searches, over 140 marijuana vegetation, packaging supplies, and proof of drug gross sales had been seized.

