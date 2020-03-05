2-jackknifed-big-rigs-spill-fuel-on-60-freeway-in-south-el-monte

SOUTH EL MONTE (CBSLA) — Two massive rigs jackknifed on the westbound 60 Freeway in a single day, inflicting a large number in South El Monte.

The crash occurred simply earlier than three a.m. on the westbound 60 Freeway at Peck Highway. The crash scene and a subsequent gas spill compelled the California Freeway Patrol to close down a number of lanes whereas they cleared the vans from the scene.

At the very least one particular person was damage within the crash.

Pre-rush hour visitors was backed up into Hacienda Heights. The crash additionally induced a backup on the 605 Freeway, which feeds into the 60 Freeway in that space.