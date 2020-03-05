19-year-old-stem-school-shooting-suspect-will-not-face-death-penalty

Denver7 Devon Erickson, left, in court docket on Jan. 2, 2019.

The grownup charged within the STEM College Highlands Ranch capturing won’t face the dying penalty.

Eighteenth Judicial District Lawyer George Brauchler filed discover to the courts Thursday morning that his workplace wouldn’t search a dying sentence for 19-year-old Devon Erickson, regardless of the needs of the household of Kendrick Castillo, the 18-year-old killed within the Might 7 assault.

“For the record, my wife and I are for putting him to death,” Kendrick’s father, John Castillo, mentioned Thursday. “That’s just plain and simple.”

Officers from the district lawyer’s workplace advised the Castillos of the choice to not search the dying penalty on Wednesday and mentioned they as an alternative will pursue life in jail for Erickson, Castillo mentioned.

Brauchler wrote in a court docket submitting that Erickson’s case contains 5 aggravating components, together with that he’s accused of coming into into an settlement to kill and accused of finishing up an ambush that put a number of individuals in grave hazard. Eight individuals had been injured within the capturing and survived.

Brauchler additionally cited three mitigating components, together with Erickson’s younger age and the absence of any prior legal convictions. John Castillo mentioned the district lawyer’s workplace additionally thought-about Erickson’s drug use and advised the household that getting a dying sentence can be troublesome.

“I wish we could be done with it,” John Castillo mentioned. “Those are my feelings and apparently they don’t jive with what is achievable and I understand that.”

He mentioned he realizes some will disagree along with his stance on the dying penalty, however mentioned he and his spouse are devastated by Kendrick’s dying and that others ought to take into account their ache earlier than passing judgment.

“Nobody will ever know our pain and our loss,” he mentioned.

Erickson has pleaded not responsible, and the case is scheduled to go to trial in Might. The second suspect within the assault, 16-year-old Alec McKinney, pleaded responsible in February to first-degree homicide and 16 different fees. He may spend between 20 years and life in jail.

The district lawyer’s determination on the dying penalty comes weeks after the state legislature voted to abolish capital punishment in future legal instances and as Gov. Jared Polis is anticipated to signal the invoice into regulation this month.

That repeal will abolish the dying penalty in instances filed on or after July 1, and doesn’t apply to pending instances. Meaning Brauchler may have sought the dying penalty since Erickson has already been charged, though some consultants advised the Denver Put up this week {that a} dying sentence in a state that has abolished capital punishment is basically symbolic as a result of it’s unlikely the defendant would ever be executed.