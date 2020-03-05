17-shocking-secrets-about-love-is-blind-revealed

Pod Squad, assemble!

It is bizarre to assume simply three weeks in the past that all of us have been simply going about our lives, not even understanding of the present Netflix was about to stow upon us with Love Is Blind, its newest actuality TV sequence that has rapidly develop into everybody’s favourite responsible pleasure. (The Bachelor and Love Island are shaking!)

ICYMI, Love Is Blind, which was created by Kinetic Content material’s Chris Coelen and is hosted by (Clearly) Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey, adopted a bunch of Atlanta singles “who need to be liked for who they’re, fairly than what they seem like.” Principally, they dated and acquired engaged with out ever seeing one another, after which needed to go on trip, transfer in and plan a marriage collectively after assembly for the primary time.

Loopy? As Nick Lachey would say: Clearly. But in addition completely addicting? Once more, we defer to the previous 98 Levels singer.