12-photos-of-lauren-and-cameron-from-“love-is-blind”-that-made-me-believe-in-love-again

🚨 Warning: Delicate spoilers forward. 🚨
Effectively, it lastly occurred. I acquired sucked into watching Netflix’s Love Is Blind after studying 525,600 articles about it and now I am hooked.
If you have not began watching but, the premise is easy: a bunch of (tremendous sizzling) individuals are housed collectively to search out their one real love, however there is a catch: they do not get to see who they’re courting/speaking to till they suggest. The engaged {couples} are then anticipated to get married after simply 4 weeks. Sure, it is wild, and totally entertaining.
Whereas I am solely on episode two — belief me, lots can occur in only one episode — I’ve already fallen for everybody’s favourite couple: Lauren Pace and Cameron Hamilton.
Within the first episode, Cameron and Lauren profess their love for one another within the first 30 minutes after speaking to one another for 4 days in pods. Naturally, it would not take lengthy for Cameron to suggest:
Love at first discuss? You higher imagine it.
Since I already know these two find yourself collectively for the lengthy haul — they acquired married within the finale episode which was shot within the fall of 2018 — I’ve determined to dub them my new favourite royal couple.
Critically, how lovely are these two? The quantity is limitless.
The purpose is to discover a man who seems to be at you the best way Cameron seems to be at Lauren, amirite?
They’re each so obsessed on one another, I feel I am really getting cavities simply them.
Too candy.
The way in which Lauren smiles from ear to ear round him makes my coronary heart soften.
This type of pleasure and love is infectious.
Right here they’re sharing an off-the-cuff kiss whereas strolling the streets of New York. Who mentioned fairytales do not exist?
They’re gonna make some cute infants, I simply understand it.
Thank for you making me imagine in love once more, L+C=4ever.