wilmington-high-school-student-taken-into-police-custody-after-allegedly-bringing-gun-to-school

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — A highschool pupil in Delaware is in police custody after allegedly bringing a handgun to highschool. Harmony Excessive College officers say the firearm was noticed by a instructor after it allegedly slipped out of a pupil’s backpack.

The scholar rapidly picked up the gun and bag, and walked out of the constructing, officers say.

He allegedly ditched the gun close to Naamans Highway, the place troopers and canine officers are looking for it.

Principal Mark Mayer says different college students weren’t conscious of the incident.

“While there is no indication that the student planned to use the gun in school nor planned to reveal it in any way, it is nonetheless extremely upsetting and inappropriate. School is NO PLACE for a weapon of any kind,” Mayer stated in a letter to the group.