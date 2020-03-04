wildwood-launches-contest-to-rename-‘gateway-into-our-island’-rio-grande-avenue

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Street crews in Wildwood are busy repairing Rio Grande Avenue in time for Memorial Day weekend. Officers introduced a serious venture to Wildwood’s gateway on Rio Grande Avenue and a contest to rename the street.

The enhancements are anticipated to assist with flooding issues and permit for higher visitors movement.

Wildwood leaders have launched an internet survey to provide you with different names.

“We believe the improvements lend themselves to renaming the new gateway into our island,” Mayor Pete Byron stated. “While the current name Rio Grande Ave. (Rt. 47) has been in place for a long time, it’s hardly a name that represents the entryway to one of the greatest seaside towns in the world.”

The one that submits the profitable identify will obtain a prize bundle with passes to Wildwood points of interest price virtually $800.

