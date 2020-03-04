why-dwyane-wade-thinks-marcus-smart-should-be-defensive-player-of-the-year

Marcus Sensible’s block on Brooklyn’s 6-foot-11 heart Jarrett Allen throughout Tuesday’s loss earned him greater than some spotlight tape – he additionally received a Defensive Participant of the Yr endorsement from 13-time NBA All-Star Dwyane Wade.

“Listen, I know that this award is normally a big man’s award […] but this year, we need to get back to the Gary Paytons of the world, the Michael Jordans of the world, where guards get the Defensive Player of the Year award,” Wade mentioned on the TNT broadcast.

“What Marcus Smart has done, I mean you saw him tonight when he met [Allen] at the rim, I mean he’s fearless. And it’s not just the blocks, it’s the hustle. It’s the diving on the floor for the ball, it’s the switching one through five that the guy does. So I think he deserves more credit.”

Dwyane Wade is all aboard the Marcus Sensible DPOY marketing campaign: pic.twitter.com/5m5ulVIBYq — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) March 4, 2020

Sensible is averaging 3.eight rebounds, 1.7 steals, and 0.5 blocks per recreation this season.