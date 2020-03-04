why-dierks-bentley-is-letting-hot-country-knights-have-their-“big-moment”

Dierks Bentley is able to mild Sizzling Nation Knights on hearth!

After making quite a lot of appearances on Dierks’ excursions over time, the “prime promoting ‘90s cowl band within the historical past of the world” is able to take a large step. Oh sure, they’re making ready for an enormous tour and the discharge of a brand-new album titled The Ok Is Silent.

“It has been a giant yr for them. They’ve form of been following us across the previous couple of years and I am unable to do away with them. They’re like a stray canine that at all times sticks round. I made a decision to lean in and make an album with these guys and provides them an opportunity to interrupt out of their little bubble,” Dierks shared with E! Information solely earlier than the monitor checklist and album cowl reveal. “It is form of a charity act. I took them on and helped write this report and produce it and it simply form of snowballed.”

Snowballed into a giant hit. The band, which incorporates Dierks’ alter-ego Doug Douglason, already has a success on their arms due to a Travis Tritt collaboration known as “Choose Her Up.”

The truth is, Saved by the Bell star Tiffani Thiessen appeared within the music video that has already obtained near 700,000 views on YouTube.