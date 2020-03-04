we-calculated-the-divorce-rate-for-every-real-housewives-show-and-the-results-will-blow-your-mind

UPDATE!
For a franchise referred to as The Actual Housewives, it positive is getting more durable and more durable to discover a star who you possibly can truly confer with as, you recognize, a spouse. After we first calculated these numbers again in 2014, when The Actual Housewives of New York Metropolis star Ramona Singer dropped a bomb on Twitter, saying her choice to go away Mario, it was already startling to notice that the franchise had an total divorce charge of 33.9 p.c.
And that was earlier than Actual Housewife of Atlanta Phaedra Parks cut up from her newly imprisoned husband Apollo Nida. And Actual Housewife of Beverly Hills Yolanda Hadid referred to as it quits with David Foster. And fellow RHOA star Cynthia Bailey introduced her separation from Peter Thomas after a rocky six 12 months marriage that ended as dramatically because it started again when Bailey first joined the Bravo collection. (Bear in mind her mom and sister conspiring to cover the wedding license from her on the day of her wedding ceremony? Savage.) And Luann de Lesseps and Tom D’Agostino cut up after solely seven months of marriage. And Teresa Giudice pulled the plug on her marriage to Joe Giudice as soon as he obtained out of jail and left the States. And Kenya Moore introduced her cut up from Marc Daly, husband since 2017, whereas filming the present season of RHOA in 2019. And—properly, you get the image.
With all these splits in thoughts, and the latter two taking part in out in spectacularly dramatic trend on tv as we converse, we knew it was time to try how the divorce charges have modified for every present—and for the franchise as an entire. As at all times, our tips have remained the identical: Women who have been divorced previous to becoming a member of the present weren’t counted, however any marriages and divorces (or divorce filings) that got here throughout their time on The Actual Housewives or after they left the franchise have been included. Additionally included have been separations (see: Dina Manzo).
The Actual Housewives Of Orange County (Word: each of Tamra Barney’s marriages have been included.)
Divorced: Vicki Gunvalson, Lynne Curtin, Jeana Keough, Kelly Dodd, Meghan King Edmonds, Shannon Beador, Lizzie Rovsek, Gina Kirschenheiter
Nonetheless Collectively: Lydia McLaughlin, Peggy Tanous, Alexis Bellino, Tammy Knickerbocker (husband died), Kimberly Bryant, Lauri Waring, Heather Dubrow, Tamra Barney, Peggy Sulahian, Emily Simpson, Braunwyn Windham-Burke
Not Married: Gretchen Rossi, Quinn Fry, Jo De La Rosa
Divorce Price: 45 p.c
The Actual Housewives of New York Metropolis (Word: each of Luann de Lesseps’ marriages have been included.)
Divorced: Ramona Singer, Bethenny Frankel, LuAnn de Lesseps, Jules Wainstein
Collectively: Jill Zarin, Aviva Drescher, Heather Thomson, Kristen Taekman, Alex McCord
Not Married: Sonja Morgan, Cindy Barshop, Carole Radziwill, Kelly Bensimon, Dorinda Medley, Tinsley Mortimer
Divorce Price: 50 p.c
The Actual Housewives Of Beverly Hills (Word: each of Camille Grammer’s marriages have been included.)
Divorced: Adrienne Maloof, Taylor Armstrong, Yolanda Hadid, Carlton Gebbia
Collectively: Lisa Vanderpump, Kyle Richards, Joyce Giraurd de Ohoven, Eileen Davidson, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Kathryn Edwards, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Denise Richards, Camille Grammer
Not Married: Brandi Glanville, Kim Richards
Divorce Price: 31.25 p.c
The Actual Housewives Of Atlanta (Word: NeNe Leakes’ divorce and remarriage to Gregg Leakes counted as two marriages.)
Divorced: Porsha Williams, DeShawn Snow, Cynthia Bailey, Phaedra Parks, Lisa Wu, Kenya Moore
Collectively: Kim Zolciak, Kandi Burruss, NeNe Leakes, Kim Fields, Eva Marcille, Shamari DeVoe
Not Married: Sheree Whitfield, Claudia Jordan
Divorce Price: 53.eight p.c
The Actual Housewives Of New Jersey
Divorced: Dina Manzo, Teresa Giudice, Danielle Staub
Collectively: Melissa Gorga, Caroline Manzo, Kathy Wakile, Teresa Aprea, Amber Marchese, Jacqueline Laurita, Siggy Flicker, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin, Jackie Goldschneider
Not Married: Nicole Napolitano, Dolores Catania
Divorce Price: 23.1 p.c
The Actual Housewives of Potomac
Divorced: Charrisse Jackson-Jordan
Collectively: Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Monique Samuels, Candiace Dillard
Not Married: Gizelle Bryant, Katie Rost, Robyn Dixon
Divorce Price: 20 p.c
The Actual Housewives of Dallas
Collectively: Cary Deuber, Tiffany Hendra, Stephanie Hollman, Brandi Redmond, D’Andra Simmons, Kameron Wescott, LeeAnne Locken, Kary Brittingham
Divorce Price: Zero p.c
The Actual Housewives Of Miami
Divorced: Marysol Patton, Joanna Krupa, Larsa Pippen, Alexia Echevarria
Collectively: Adriana de Maura, Lisa Hotchstein, Lea Black
Not Married: Karent Sierra, Ana Quincoces, Cristy Rice
Divorce Price: 57.1 p.c
The Actual Housewives Of D.c.
Divorced: Mary Schmidt Amons, Michaele Salahi, Catherine Ommanney, Stacie Scott Turner
Not Married: Lynda Erkiletian
Divorce Price: 100 p.c
And eventually, as a result of we all know you are all very curious, The Actual Housewives franchise’s total divorce charge now stands at 43.2 p.c.
