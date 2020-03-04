water-gremlin,-in-appeals-court,-says-it-shouldn’t-have-to-clean-employees’-homes

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Water Gremlin says it shouldn’t have to wash its workers’ properties. That comes after staff on the manufacturing plant unknowingly introduced lead residence, poisoning some youngsters.

It’s a problem that was argued Wednesday morning on the Minnesota Court docket of Appeals.

Right here’s the way it received thus far. Lead made it into the vehicles of Water Gremlin workers and residential to a few of their youngsters. Youngsters’s well being is being addressed. Vehicles are being cleaned. The state says the corporate must also have to check and clear staff properties for lead. However Water Gremlin argues it isn’t legally required to and could be value prohibitive.

And that’s the way it ended up within the courtroom of appeals with three judges listening to arguments. Wednesday morning an legal professional for Water Gremlin mentioned it’s engaged on decreasing lead on its White Bear Township property, however that’s the place the requirement ends.

The legal professional for the Departments of Well being and Labor and Business strongly disagreed saying Water Gremlin triggered the lead migration and should be held accountable for the complete clean-up.

The judges have 90 days to decide.

This listening to was expedited. It’s been 4 months since Water Gremlin was briefly shut down and the lead remediation started. Till a call is made, cleansing properties is on maintain.