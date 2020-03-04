watch:-ssn-in-60-seconds

Final Up to date: 04/03/20 11:35pm





















Manchester Metropolis will go to Newcastle within the FA Cup quarter-finals after profitable 1-Zero at Sheffield Wednesday.

Norwich tackle Derby or Manchester United after beating Tottenham 3-2 on penalties following a 1-1 draw.

Leicester beat Birmingham 1-Zero and now play Chelsea, whereas Sheffield United face Arsenal.

A 2-2 draw at Livingston has left Celtic 13 factors clear within the Scottish Premiership after Rangers misplaced 1-Zero to Hamilton.

Harry Kane is hopeful of being match for Euro 2020 – and goals to play for Tottenham subsequent month.

The Premier League has written to golf equipment about coronavirus contingency plans – together with attainable closed-door matches.

And Mako Vunipola is ready to play for Saracens this weekend – regardless of being stored out of the England squad as a precaution.