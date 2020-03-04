watch-live:-quigg-vs-carroll-press-conference

Final Up to date: 04/03/20 12:43pm
Scott Quigg and Jono Carroll will go head to head earlier than Dillian Whyte and Alexander Povetkin take centre stage – watch each press conferences on a dwell stream from 1pm.
Tremendous-featherweights Quigg and Carroll collide in Manchester on Saturday, dwell on Sky Sports activities Motion at 7pm, earlier than Whyte and Povetkin meet in a heavyweight battle in the identical metropolis on Might 2, dwell on Sky Sports activities Field Workplace.
On Wednesday from 1pm, Quigg and Carroll will deal with their fiery rivalry – final time they met, loads of phrases have been exchanged!
Whyte and Povetkin will go head to head for the primary time from 3pm.
Watch a dwell stream on the Sky Sports activities web site, app, Sky Sports activities Boxing Twitter, Sky Sports activities Boxing YouTube and Sky Sports activities Boxing Fb.