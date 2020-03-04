watch-live:-quigg-vs-carroll-press-conference



















Reside stream of Quigg vs Carroll press convention

Reside stream of Quigg vs Carroll press convention

Scott Quigg and Jono Carroll will go head to head earlier than Dillian Whyte and Alexander Povetkin take centre stage – watch each press conferences on a dwell stream from 1pm.

Tremendous-featherweights Quigg and Carroll collide in Manchester on Saturday, dwell on Sky Sports activities Motion at 7pm, earlier than Whyte and Povetkin meet in a heavyweight battle in the identical metropolis on Might 2, dwell on Sky Sports activities Field Workplace.

On Wednesday from 1pm, Quigg and Carroll will deal with their fiery rivalry – final time they met, loads of phrases have been exchanged!

Whyte vs Povetkin, Might 2, dwell on Sky Sports activities Field Workplace

Whyte and Povetkin will go head to head for the primary time from 3pm.

Watch a dwell stream on the Sky Sports activities web site, app, Sky Sports activities Boxing Twitter, Sky Sports activities Boxing YouTube and Sky Sports activities Boxing Fb.