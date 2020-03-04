watch:-homeowner-uses-motion-activated-sprinkler-to-scare-off-thieves

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (CBS Native) — A California house owner who was bored with coping with thieves prowling her neighborhood took issues into her personal palms and turned a sprinkler right into a safety system.

Katie Camarena says crooks have been stealing instruments and no matter else they may get their palms on out of autos in her neighborhood in Porterville, about an hour north of Bakersfield.

“Our flood light didn’t seem to scare them off, so we decided to have a little fun with a motion activated sprinkler that has an impressive amount of pressure,” she wrote Thursday in a publish on Fb.

The plan proved to be very efficient.

Surveillance video captured early morning on Feb. 25 exhibits somebody on a motorbike with their face coated using up her driveway in the course of the night time.

Because the customer approaches a truck parked within the driveway, a sprinkler within the cargo mattress is activated and he’s met with a robust jet of water.

The individual on the bike ducked, spun the bike round and shortly peddled off into the night time.

Camarena mentioned she ordered the sprinkler from Amazon.