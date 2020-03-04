Vicki Gunvalson & Tamra Judge — The Truth About Their Possible Return To ‘RHOC’

A HollywoodLife insider dished EXCLUSIVE particulars about if Vicki Gunvalson & Tamra Choose are returning to ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ after they shared a cryptic pic of them filming one thing.

“Vicki will not be a part of Housewives at all this season 15,” a HollywoodLife supply revealed EXCLUSIVELY on Wednesday, March 4. “She’s still very good friends with Shannon (Beador) and wishes her the very best. She’s ‘done’ for now and enjoying focusing on her Coto Insurance business and her clients, planning trips to see her grandsons in North Carolina and getting ready to close escrow on her new home in Puerto Vallarta. She’ll be focused on her new podcast Whoop it Up with Vicki and excited to see what life will be like without RHOC. She’s excited for what’s to come. She was filming with Tamra on a secret project and is excited to share with you what that will be in a few months.”

The “OG of the OC” posted a photograph of her and Tamra filming on Sunday, March 1, which left followers questioning in the event that they have been returning to RHOC for its upcoming 15th season virtually two months after the women introduced their departure from the sequence. The longtime costars revelations happened inside 24 hours of one another and left the present’s fanbase in full shock over their choices, with some completely happy about them leaving whereas others feeling devastated that it gained’t be the identical anymore. Different OG’s (Tamra technically isn’t one though she’s been on the present since season 3) which have left their very own franchises in latest months embrace RHOD star LeeAnne Locken, 52, and RHONY‘s very personal Bethenny Frankel, 49.

So the place does this go away Tamra when it comes to if she’ll return or to not RHOC within the close to future? “Production hasn’t been informed of Tamra’s potential plans to film here and there for this season,” our insider additionally revealed. “She hasn’t notified them of anything nor has she signed anything yet. It’s all still up in the air.”

Issues look like going nicely for Tamra over the previous month. The Minimize Health proprietor revealed that she and her estranged daughter Sidney Barney have reunited years after their very public fallout amid the heartbreaking information about Tamra’s ex Simon Barney‘s stage Three throat most cancers analysis.