usher-can’t-wait-to-join-new-dance-competition-series-‘the-sauce’

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza

The ‘Love on this Membership’ hitmaker will function choose and government producer for the truth collection, which is able to air on the streaming service Quibi in early April.

Mar 4, 2020

AceShowbiz –

Usher is stepping up as a choose on dance competitors collection “The Sauce“.

The “Love in This Membership” hitmaker will entrance and function government producer for the truth collection, which is able to air on the streaming service Quibi.

“Dance continues to drive a lot of our widespread tradition in more and more extra significant methods, and I can not wait to assist these younger dancers specific their extraordinary expertise and imaginative and prescient,” Usher stated in a press release.

The present shall be hosted by viral dance stars Ayo & Teo.

Set to launch on 6 April, Quibi can even provide exhibits that includes Tyra Banks, Don Cheadle, Idris Elba, and Chrissy Teigen.