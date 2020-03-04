trujillo-leads-arrupe-jesuit-to-64-50-victory-over-sheridan

Arrupe Jesuit defeated the Sheridan Rams by a rating of 64-50 on Tuesday, Feb. 25.

Arrupe Jesuit was lead in scoring by Isabelle Trujillo who scored 15 factors. Isabella Iacovetta and Eloisa Macias additionally had good video games contributing 14 factors and 11 factors, respectively.

Each groups will keep at residence of their subsequent contest, with Arrupe Jesuit internet hosting The Academy and Sheridan taking over The Pinnacle.

Sheridan has not reported any crew or participant statistics from this contest.



Extra Colorado Excessive College Basketball

Subscribe to the Denver Put up right now



This story was created with know-how supplied by Knowledge Skrive. Data correct as of publication and can replace as extra knowledge is on the market.