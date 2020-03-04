trinidad-narrowly-defeats-buena-vista

The Buena Vista Demons narrowly misplaced to the Trinidad Miners in a 46-43 showdown on Wednesday.

Each groups will keep at house of their subsequent contest, with Trinidad internet hosting St. Mary’s and Buena Vista taking over Lamar.

No group or participant statistics have been reported for this contest.

