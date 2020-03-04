tom-brady:-‘i-don’t-know-what-the-future-holds-right-now’

It positive looks as if Tom Brady nonetheless doesn’t know the place he’ll play subsequent season.

The soon-to-be free agent joined UFC President Dana White on an Instagram reside stream on Wednesday to advertise UFC 248 this weekend.

After discussing one of many Co-Fundamental card occasions for a couple of minutes, White requested Brady the query all soccer followers are questioning: The place will Tom Brady play subsequent season?

Brady didn’t give him a clue as to the place he’ll play in 2020.

“It’s been a lot of patience for me. Obviously being where I’ve been for 20 years it’s been an amazing experience,” Brady stated.” I don’t know what the longer term holds proper now. I’m simply making an attempt to be affected person by way of this course of. That is my first time going by way of it. Within the meantime, I’m going to spend so much of time with my household over the subsequent 10 to 12 days. We’ve bought a bit of trip deliberate, which I’m trying ahead to.”

White, who’s a Massachusetts native, advised Brady that he desires him to stick with the Patriots.

“First of all, I’m a Boston guy through and through. I want you to go with the Patriots,” White stated.

Nevertheless, that didn’t cease White from pitching Brady to hitch him in Las Vegas and play for the Raiders.

“But let me make my last pitch. Las Vegas would love to have you here [with] the Raiders,” White stated. “The stadium, the facilities are incredible. The training facility that they have outside of Vegas is unbelievable. It’s a 45-minute flight from L.A. Your kids and your family can live there, you can fly back and forth. We want you to come to the Raiders…You know I’ve been pitching you now for a month. Come on brother, get to Vegas!”

We received’t know if White’s pitch will probably be profitable till at the very least March 18, which is the day Brady formally turns into a free agent.