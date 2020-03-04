the-ones-for-justice-checks-out-app-touted-as-‘world’s-first-robot-lawyer’

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A tech firm claims it has developed the world’s first robotic lawyer.

The DoNotPay app vows to combat parking tickets, get well overseas transaction charges, sue firms and even tackle robocallers.

Euphoria Grey downloaded the app earlier this yr after listening to about it on a podcast.

Final month Grey rescheduled her mom’s flight to Taiwan over mounting considerations associated to the coronavirus.

The airline charged a price to vary the ticket, so Grey turned to DoNotPay.

“I submitted a dispute for customer service, they were able to get back an extra $250 for my mom,” Grey mentioned.

DoNotPay, which relies in San Francisco, pledges to combat forms so shoppers don’t should.

DoNotPay app (credit score: donotpay.com)

“I got about four robocalls on Christmas Day and I thought, ‘Enough is enough,’” mentioned Joshua Browder, the CEO of DoNotPay.

Browder, who developed the app, mentioned DoNotPay sends demand letters to telemarketers, which can lead to settlements as excessive as $3,000.

“The telemarketers are settling before they even go to court,” Browder mentioned. “They don’t want their shady activities becoming public record. They’ll just say, ‘We pay you $500 to go away.’”

The corporate places shoppers on the Do Not Name Registry.

When firms name anyway, the service offers a “virtual credit card” quantity to offer to robocallers.

After telemarketing firms cost the bank card, DoNotPay is ready to determine which firm is accountable.

The app then generates a requirement letter that helps shoppers sue telemarketers for violation of the Phone Client Safety Act.

DoNotPay additionally presents clients a digital bank card that permits them to enroll in free trials. The app then cancels the service earlier than costs kick in.

“I see this as a public service, people are being completely ripped off by these corporations,” Browder mentioned.

Grey didn’t cease with airline charges. She acquired $14 in refunded transaction charges after a visit to Jamaica.

She additionally cancelled her boyfriend’s ESPN subscription and acquired a refund.

However greater than something, Grey mentioned the app saved her time.

“I hate being on the phone for long periods of time trying to cancel something, so I’m glad this can help me skip the line,” Grey mentioned.

The app costs clients $Three month for a subscription. However there is no such thing as a assure DoNotPay will be capable of get well cash in any scenario.