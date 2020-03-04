‘teen-mom’-stars-kailyn-lowry-&-briana-dejesus-reignite-feud-over-maternity-photo-&-chris-lopez

Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus are feuding as soon as once more, this time over a boudoir maternity photograph shoot and accusations in opposition to Kailyn’s child daddy Chris Lopez.

Teen Mother 2 co-stars Kailyn Lowry, 27, and Briana DeJesus, 25, are feuding in public as soon as once more The drama first began on March 1, when Kail posted an Instagram photograph of herself bare in a barn, subsequent to a small horse in Iceland. It was meant to be a boudoir shot displaying off her pregnant stomach. Sadly, the feedback part was lower than sort about Kailyn’s photograph. She ended up taking it down due to all the negativity. However loads of followers took a screengrab of it, so it should reside on perpetually with Kailyn’s haters

Twitter consumer @GabbbyD posted the boudoir pic and wrote the cruel remark, “No mam,” to which Briana left a sequence of laughing so laborious they had been crying emoji’s. That’s when Kailyn jumped in on March 2 and responded, “Posting this photo didn’t go as planned. #yikes but remember the time shock posted the video y’all having sex?”

That was a swipe at when Briana was relationship a person named Shakiel Brown — nicknamed Shock — in 2015. She broke up him when he cheated on her and she or he refused to talk to him after the cut up. As revenge, Shock posted some sexual movies of Brianna on Twitter, to which he later was charged with one felony rely of video voyeurism. Bri didn’t take effectively to Kailyn’s bringing again a really unhealthy reminiscence from 5 years in the past. So she hit again by mentioning Chris Lopez, the daddy of Kailyn’s unborn child and her two-year-old son Lux, accusing him of beating Kailyn up. “Girl shut the f**k up! Lol go continue getting beat up by Chris,” Bri responded.

Lady shut the fuck up! Lol go proceed getting beat up by Chris ✌🏼 lol — Bri Child❤️ (@xobrianadej) March 2, 2020

Kailyn hasn’t ever mentioned that Chris has hit her, however Briana has made that heavy accusation in Could 2018. After a Teen Mother 2 episode aired the place Briana trash talked Kailyn in entrance of her children, she posted a selfie and bought some fairly harsh feedback for her habits in direction of Kail. One fan commented that if she was Kailyn, she would have smacked Bri on the present’s reunion. That’s when Brianna responded, “Too bad she didn’t and would never lol and I wasn’t talking s**t and shut the f**k up ‘cause she gets beat the f**k up by Chris in front of her kids.”

Kailyn and Chris each responded on Twitter to the declare. Kail wrote, “Some people aren’t even worth the time and energy. I’ve worked too hard on my books and degree to throw it away on someone who runs their mouth for a living.” Chris has by no means wished something to do with being a part of Teen Mother and tweeted, “Let’s keep my name out of the teen mom drama ok? 1 more thing lol I never beat my BM,” which stands for “Baby Mama.”