team-ineos-to-temporarily-stop-racing

Crew INEOS is not going to return to racing till the Volta a Catalunya

Crew INEOS are to quickly withdraw from all racing till March 23 after the tragic demise of their Sports activities Director Nico Portal, and amid rising concern over the coronavirus outbreak.

In a press release launched on Wednesday night, the crew mentioned they might return to racing on the Volta a Catalunya and have notified the UCI of their resolution.

It means they won’t participate in Strade Bianche, Paris-Good, Tirreno-Adriatico, Milan-San Remo, Nokere Koerse or Bredene Koksijde Traditional.

On Tuesday it was introduced their Sports activities Director and former rider Nicolas Portal had died on the age of 40.

The crew mentioned they’d withdrawn from racing “at the beginning to take care of our crew members, their household and mates, who’re all grieving for a a lot cherished teammate and whose funeral might be happening within the coming days”.

In addition they mentioned the had a “responsibility of healthcare to riders and employees in what’s a really fast-paced and difficult scenario with coronavirus”.

Crew Principal, Sir Dave Brailsford mentioned, “This can be a uniquely unhappy second for everybody on the crew. We’ve got misplaced somebody all of us cherished very a lot and are all grieving for Nico.

“I want to thank everybody for his or her messages following the tragic information yesterday. They’ve actually meant lots to us all as we attempt to come to phrases with this horrible information.

“Nico meant the world to us as a Crew and it’s genuinely touching to know the way a lot he additionally meant to everybody else throughout the game.

“We’re taking this resolution to place a short lived pause on racing at the moment due to this distinctive set of circumstances we face.

“Biking is a uniquely cellular sport. We’ve got an obligation of care each to our riders and employees but in addition to the folks dwelling within the areas the place we race. We don’t wish to be ready the place our riders grow to be probably contaminated or quarantined on race as has already occurred.

“Equally we’re acutely conscious that these are tough instances for all native well being providers and we don’t wish to put any extra strain or burden in any respect upon them when all their focus ought to rightly be on their very own native inhabitants.”