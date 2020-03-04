solange-knowles-responds-to-common-dating-rumors

WENN/C.Smith/Avalon

The ‘Sol-Angel’ singer is romantically linked to the 47-year-old rapper after they had been noticed attending the identical star-studded occasion at City Corridor, New York over the weekend.

Solange Knowles broke her silence sizzling on heel of rumors suggesting that she’s courting Widespread. The “Sol-Angel” singer insisted the romance studies weren’t true.

They had been reported to hook up after the rapper attended Lena Horne Prize for Artists Creating Social Affect Occasion at City Corridor, New York the place Solange was lauded for her “excellence on the intersection of arts and activism.” They did not pose collectively on the purple carpet, however rumor claimed he was there as her date.

With out mentioning the courting rumors, she posted a “Why the f**ok you lyin” meme on her story. Her camp later issued a press release straight addressing the web chatters, “Solange and Widespread usually are not seeing one another. Each artists attended the Lena Horne Prize occasion merely to honor Lena Horne’s legacy.”

Solange was the first-ever recipient for the Lena Horne Prize. The 33-year-old singer/songwriter was “past humble” to obtain the distinction. She acquired $100,000 and would use it for Challenge Row Homes.

Solange Knowles simply got here out of her second marriage. She and husband Alan Ferguson referred to as it quits in 2019 after 5 years of marriage. They haven’t any kids collectively, however she has a teenage son together with her first husband Daniel Smith.

Widespread can also be single. He break up from girlfriend Angela Rye in 2019 after an on-and-off relationship. “We simply need various things,” she mentioned. “I am leaning in the direction of ‘I would like children’ and he was leaning in the direction of ‘I do not know.’ I feel when any person tells you I do not know, they simply inform you that as a result of they do not actually need to damage you.”

Following their break up, he was linked to Quad Webb and Tiffany Haddish. Earlier than Christmas, he was noticed on a vacation with Tiffany in Maui, Hawaii.