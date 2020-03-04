Rapids to sign keeper William Yarbrough from León out of top Mexican league, source says

The Colorado Rapids are anticipated to signal goalkeeper William Yarbrough, a league supply confirmed. The 30-year-old Mexican-American introduced his impending transfer to Colorado throughout a information convention Wednesday.

The 6-foot-2 keeper has been with León in LIGA MX, the highest league in Mexico, since 2012.

A former member of the USMNT, Yarbrough has been the backup for his membership since 2018 after they acquired Rodolfo Cota. He has made 168 appearances for the Guanajuato-based membership. He has recorded 48 shutouts in his time with León.

The Rapids at the moment have MLS veteran Clint Irwin beginning in web. Irwin was the backup final 12 months for Tim Howard, who retired at season’s finish. The membership did lots to strengthen their protection within the offseason and it already paid off of their first sport with a 2-1 street win in Washington D.C.

It is a growing story.