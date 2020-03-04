rain-hits-england-lions-tour-match

England Lions look like heading for a draw after day three of their tour match in opposition to a New South Wales XI was curtailed by rain and dangerous mild.

Solely 26.2 overs have been doable in Wollongong on Wednesday, which ended with the vacationers 202-5 and nonetheless trailing by 203 of their first innings.

Hampshire batsman Sam Northeast (77no) and Durham bowler Brydon Carse (44no) prolonged their unbeaten partnership to 83 earlier than dangerous mild stopped play because the hosts failed so as to add a wicket.

The ultimate day will begin at 9.30am native time (10.30pm GMT).