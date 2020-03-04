police:-wrong-way-driver-crashes-into-police-car-in-center-city

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A driver allegedly going the flawed method crashed right into a police automobile in Middle Metropolis. It occurred simply after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday on the 1300 block of Sansom Road.

Police say a driver of a White Mercury was misplaced on the time.

That driver was not harm.

The officer was taken to the hospital for minor accidents.

Authorities didn’t cost the motive force however did subject a site visitors quotation.