police:-south-jersey-man-arrested-after-following-car-filled-with-teenage-girls-from-washington-township-wawa

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A 58-year-old South Jersey man is custody and going through fees for allegedly following a automobile crammed with teenage women in Washington Township. Gary Galinkin was charged with stalking, endangering a toddler and harassment.

Credit score: CBS3

Police say he adopted the women in his pickup truck from a Wawa on Hurfville-Cross Keys Highway for practically 5 miles.

The ladies instructed police they have been involved for his or her security and drove to the police division.

Galinkin was arrested after an investigation.