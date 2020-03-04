police-seaching-for-hit-&-run-driver-who-killed-7-year-old-in-fort-worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Fort Value are investigating a late evening hit-and-run accident that killed a 7-year-old boy.

Police information present it was round 10:15 p.m. when an individual made an emergency name reporting that their “little brother just go run over.”

When officers went to the 3200 block of Comanche Avenue, in Southeast Fort Value, they discovered the kid gravely injured.

The little boy, later recognized as Nelson Morales, was taken to Prepare dinner Youngsters’s Medical Heart by ambulance however died from his accidents.

The motive force fled the scene after the accident. Up to now, police have launched no description of the automobile and have given no data on the seek for the suspect.