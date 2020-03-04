police-say-minnesotan-thomas-bossert-drowned-while-snorkling-in-hawaii

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Hawaii say Minnesota resident Thomas Bossert drowned to dying Monday morning on the island of Kaua’i.

Investigators say Bossert, 64, was snorkeling within the ocean at about 11:30 a.m. close to the Marriott’s Waiohai Seaside Membership when he received separated from his household.

A close-by resident who was swimming in the identical space got here throughout Bossert, who was unresponsive. Lifeguards had been alerted, and shortly arrived to aim live-saving efforts. Firefighters and EMS medics additionally tried to save lots of Bossert, however he was ultimately pronounced lifeless at an space hospital.

Police say lifeguards warned swimmers that morning of harmful situations within the ocean.

The native medical expert’s workplace is working to find out Bossert’s precise reason behind dying.