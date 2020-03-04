pl-writes-to-clubs-to-offer-coronavirus-advice

The Premier League has provided its assist to golf equipment amid coronavirus fears

The Premier League has written to its 20 golf equipment, advising on the newest contingency plans to cope with the unfold of coronavirus.

League officers are liaising each day with the federal government’s public well being specialists to supply up-to-the-minute recommendation on how greatest to counteract the unfold of the virus.

Fixtures lists and kick-off instances stay unaffected.

Coronavirus newest: Coppa Italia semis off

Handshakes suspended in Scottish Premiership

1:05 Jurgen Klopp says he’s not certified to speak about coronavirus, insisting he’s ‘only a man in a baseball cap’ Jurgen Klopp says he’s not certified to speak about coronavirus, insisting he’s ‘only a man in a baseball cap’

Nonetheless, golf equipment have been requested to contemplate the implications if the federal government have been to ban giant gatherings, resulting in matches being performed behind closed doorways.

For now, the league says it is ‘Enterprise As Traditional’ – however advises officers to lift hygiene ranges at their stadiums and coaching grounds to guard followers in addition to gamers and employees.

They’re additionally suggested to chop down on non-essential guests and preserve face-to-face conferences to a minimal.

1:01 FIFA president Gianni Infantino has his say on the coronavirus outbreak FIFA president Gianni Infantino has his say on the coronavirus outbreak

Like most golf equipment, Brighton have carried out a collection of restrictions. Final evening the membership detailed how they’re advising gamers and employees to: