Pierce Bush, Grandson Of Late President H. W. Bush, Loses Congressional Bid

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The grandson of former President George H.W. Bush, Pierce Bush, did not advance out of Tuesday’s major in his bid for a Houston congressional seat. The 34-year-old Republican turned the primary member of his household to lose a race in Texas in additional than 40 years.

Except for the popularity of coming from America’s most enduring Republican dynasty, Pierce Bush, was endorsed by the outgoing GOP incumbent, Rep. Pete Olson and raised extra money than most of the different 14 candidates within the discipline.

Troy Nehls and Kathaleen Wall, staunch defenders of President Donald Trump, superior as a substitute to the runoff. That raised questions on whether or not the Bush household’s sharp private clashes with the president lately turned off Republican voters.

Though Pierce Bush made clear from the outset of his run in December that he was an ally of Trump, he didn’t achieve this with zeal of rivals who promised fierce loyalty to the president if elected.

It’s the primary time a Bush has misplaced an election in Texas since George W. Bush failed in a bid for Congress a 1978. Since then, the household had received on the poll in Texas in races for governor, president and, most not too long ago, George P. Bush’s victories for state land commissioner in 2014 and 2018.

