pictures:-shah-rukh-khan-lights-up-the-premiere-of-kaamyaab

Shah Rukh Khan won’t have formally signed any movie shortly, however the megastar is definitely producing a couple of eye-catching ones. Sanjay Mishra starrer Kaamyaab is concerning the journey of a junior artiste. Directed by Hardik Mehta and produced by Crimson Chillies Leisure and Drishyam Movies, the movie hits the theatres this Friday. Junior artistes have at all times been malleable in Bollywood and a movie on this has impressed the critics immensely.

Final night time, a particular screening of the movie was held within the metropolis and numerous celebs got here in together with producer Shah Rukh Khan who grabbed all of the eyeballs as soon as he was there. Additionally noticed on the screening had been Rajkummar Rao, Arjun Kapoor, Chitrangada Singh, alongwith the solid of the movie which is Sanjay Mishra and Isha Talwar. Try all the photographs from the premiere under.