philadelphia-health-officials-testing-another-person-for-possible-coronavirus

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One other particular person in Philadelphia is being investigated for a attainable case of coronavirus. The brand new attainable case comes after an individual was examined and cleared.

Well being officers introduced the brand new investigation Wednesday simply as exams from a separate case introduced Tuesday got here again unfavourable.

The Well being Division says the danger of an infection for the common Philadelphian could be very low.

There are nonetheless no confirmed circumstances in Philadelphia or the remainder of the Delaware Valley.

The virus has killed 11 folks in america.