pereira-scores-late-to-send-leicester-through

Ricardo Pereira’s late header secured a 1-Zero win in opposition to Birmingham as Leicester

reached the FA Cup quarter-finals for the second time in three years.

The Foxes, third within the Premier League, toiled for a lot of the match in opposition to a Blues aspect whose dogged defensive fortitude noticed them arrive on the King Energy Stadium unbeaten in 13 matches in all competitions.

The tie appeared to be heading for extra-time however right-back Pereira was available to move residence the decisive aim with 82 minutes on the clock.

It was Leicester’s first aim in 387 minutes of soccer, since a 2-2 draw with Chelsea on February 1. They’ll now host Chelsea within the quarter-finals on the weekend of March 21.

The hosts loved a number of the ball however their possession-based sport usually lacked depth and urgency, significantly within the first half, in opposition to a effectively organised Birmingham defensive unit.

The Foxes’ finest possibilities in the course of the first interval each got here down the left-hand aspect. Ben Chilwell’s cross was deflected simply broad of the far publish early on whereas James Maddison made house for himself, chopping a method then the

different, earlier than his curling effort was palmed away by Lee Camp as half-time approached.

Birmingham posed a risk on the break. Kerim Mrabti led a superb counter assault halfway via the primary half, intercepting Wilfred Ndidi’s cross earlier than knocking the ball via the Nigerian’s legs and advancing up the pitch. A neat one-two with Scott Hogan allowed Mrabti to strike at aim however his shot was deflected broad.

Leicester wanted to enhance in the event that they had been to discover a breakthrough and Brendan Rodgers’s aspect started the second half with function. Jonny Evans headed over from a nook earlier than a heavy contact contained in the penalty space denied Dennis Praet a transparent taking pictures alternative, with the ball ricocheting to Kelechi Iheanacho, however his effort was simply smothered by Camp.

Maddison went shut twice in fast succession because the halfway level of the second half approached. First the midfielder curled a free-kick into the aspect netting, earlier than seeing a 25-yard strike clip the highest of the crossbar shortly afterwards.

The hosts had been knocking on the door and thought that they had scored after 74 minutes when Iheanacho raced via and rounded Camp earlier than ending into an empty web. Nevertheless, VAR accurately dominated that he was offside.

Leicester didn’t have to attend for much longer for the breakthrough. A driving run by left-back Chilwell noticed his supply go all the way in which throughout the field to Marc Albrighton on the other aspect, and his cross was headed residence by Pereira.

Stats: Foxes discover a means

Leicester have received three consecutive FA Cup video games with out conceding a aim for the primary time since March 1969 – the final season wherein they reached the FA Cup ultimate (1968-69).

Birmingham had been overwhelmed for the primary time since New 12 months’s Day (v Wigan), ending a run of 13 video games and not using a defeat throughout all competitions (W5 D8).

Leicester have received every of their final 9 FA Cup residence video games in opposition to sides from a decrease division, in a run relationship again to the beginning of the 2008-09 marketing campaign.

Leicester supervisor Brendan Rodgers has seen his sides maintain a clear sheet in every of his final 5 residence video games within the FA Cup (W3 D2), with every of the final two coming whereas accountable for the Foxes (three for Liverpool).

Ricardo Pereira has now scored 4 objectives for Leicester in 2019-20 – solely Wolves’ Matt Doherty (7) has netted extra amongst Premier League defenders in all competitions.

What’s subsequent?

Leicester now host Aston Villa on Monday Night time Soccer, dwell on Sky Sports activities Premier League at 8pm, whereas Birmingham host Studying within the Championship at 3pm on Saturday.